In loving memory of Linda Kay Windham Kendzierski Lindsey, the family is saddened to announce her passing on May 19, 2020 at Jones County Rest Home.
Born Nov. 12, 1945 to Harold and Kate Windham, she was predeceased by her parents and brother Steve.
She is survived by only son, Matthew Leonard Kendzierski of Moundsville, W.Va., and other family members.
Private interment was June 1 at Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel.
