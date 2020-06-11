Mrs. Linda M. Reeves, 72, of Laurel passed away on June 10, 2020 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
She was born Nov. 5, 1947, in Frankfurt, Germany, to George L. and Jean Willimott Hester.
Private graveside services for Mrs. Linda M. Reeves will be Friday, June 12, at Indian Springs Baptist Church Cemetery in Laurel, with burial to follow. Brother Jimmy Hood will be officiating the services.
Linda was married to the late James "Jamie" H. Reeves. She was a Christian and member of Centerville Baptist Church. She loved the Lord, and working with the elderly. Linda loved being outdoors, working in her flowerbeds, and was an avid animal lover. She loved taking care of her 19-year-old cat “Nubby,” who was her baby.
She loved her children's friends like they were her own and loved being called " Mama Linda." She was a wonderful and loving mother, grandmother and friend who will be greatly missed by all who knew her.
She is survived by daughter Jeannie Reeves; son Ramey Reeves (Kristy); brother Wayne Hester (Debbie); brother Russel Hester (Starlet); grandson Harlon Reeves; and granddaughter Kaelin Reeves.
She was preceded in death by her husband James "Jamie" H. Reeves; father George L. Hester; mother Jean Willimott Hester; and nephew Sean Hester.
Pallbearers will be Dana Jacobsen, Clark Robinson, Wesley Bynum, Chris Williams and Kevin Buchanan.
The family wishes to thank everyone who helped, called and checked on mama during her time of illness.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.