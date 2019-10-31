Mrs. Linda Mae Pippin, 79, of Monticello passed away on Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019 at Lawrence County Nursing Center in Monticello. She was born Nov. 10, 1939 in Laurel to Elson George and Earshel L. Smith Boutwell.
Visitation will be Saturday, Nov. 2 , 11:00 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home in Monticello. Service time is at 1 p.m. at Wilson Funeral Home with graveside services following in Antioch United Methodist Church Cemetery in Laurel at 3:30. Brother Sam Taylor and Brother Jimmy Harvey will officiate the services, with Wilson Funeral Home in charge of the arrangements.
Linda was a member of Monticello Baptist Church and enjoyed her Sunday school class and church services until she was unable to attend due to health. Traveling and fishing, was a favorite pass time for her. She had a love for daylilies and enjoyed watching them grow.
She is survived by her husband of 61 years Bryon Pippin of Monticello; son David and wife Belinda Pippin of Columbus; daughters Donna and husband Mikell Sandifer and Deanna Cole, all of Monticello; sister Debbie Puglis of Metairie, La.; four grandchildren; and seven great-grandchildren.
Preceeding her in death are her parents and one sister, Anita Jefferson.
