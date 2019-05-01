Linda Marcelle McNair Phillips, 71, of Pensacola, Fla., peacefully passed away on Monday, April 1, 2019. She was born on July 15, 1947 in Laurel to George McNair and Jadis Barnes.
Linda was a very kind, loving and giving person. She was affectionately known as Nana or Grandma to many children in her Pensacola neighborhood. She was employed over the years as a mortgage loan officer, an insurance agent, a realtor and as an in-home caregiver.
She was preceded in death by her parents. She is survived by her children Tamala L. Plott and Sidney E. Phillips III; grandchildren Shelby N. Hareza, Joshua C. Plott, Jodie L. Plott and Damien A. Hall; great-grandchildren Avah R. Kearney and Colton H. Virgin; brother Mike Hankins from Gilmer, Texas; and sister Eva Pointer of Longview, Texas.
