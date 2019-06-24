Linda C. Naman, 78, of Laurel passed away on June 18, 2019.
A service to celebrate Linda's life will be announced at a later date in August and will be at First Baptist Church of Dawes in Mobile, Ala.
Linda was born in Birmingham to Clarine Harper Shinn and Harry Skotzky on Aug. 4, 1940. Her first husband and father of her four sons, Michael E. Naman III, and second husband Roger C. Walters both preceded her in death.
She also was preceded in death by her parents; and sisters Rosemary Robinson and Charlene Nelson.
Surviving Linda are her four sons, Michael E. Naman IV, his wife Joy and their children Brooke, Ali, Julia and Jacob; Mark Naman, his wife Kim and their children Alex, Maddy, Taylor and Hannah; David Naman, his wife Lynne and their daughter Alison; and Stephen Naman, his wife Julie, their sons Jake and Blakely; grandson Jackson; sister and best friend Harriett Lynde, as well as sisters Margie Gandt, Becky McLeod and Donna Grimes; and many nephews and nieces.
An outgoing person, Linda loved life and enjoyed every day to its fullest. She always had a smile and good word for everyone she met. Linda was a fabulous cook who enjoyed creating meals for family and friends to enjoy at her beloved River House. Linda looked forward to attending services at Church as often as possible. Her favorite Church had been the First Baptist of Dawes which she attended faithfully with her sister Harriett while living in Mobile.
She was a true friend and wonderful mother that we were all lucky to have in our lives and will be missed dearly.
