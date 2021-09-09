Linda Odom passed away on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2021 at South Central Regional Medical Center. She was 72 years old.
Linda worked at Walmart in Laurel for more than 30 years and was known by many as the Walmart lady. She loved her job and loved her work family. She never met a stranger, always smiling and loved to have fun. She met so many friends throughout her years at Walmart. On her free time from work she loved spending it with her family.
She was preceded in death by her father Shevis Odom and mother Nora Belle Lyons Odom; sister Dianne Parker; and grandson Jarred Butler.
She is survived by her children Regina Dennis (Ricky) of Laurel and Steven Butler (Amee) of Ohio; grandchildren Cody Dennis (CJ) of Laurel, Britney Dennis (Mike) of Laurel and Hannah Butler of Texas. She also had two precious great-grandchildren, Palmer Dennis and Cohen Butler; and a host of nieces and nephews who she loved dearly.
Pallbearers will be Michael Gray, Robert Hunt, Karsten Teneyck and Evan Pitts.
Memory Chapel is in charge of arrangements. Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 9, from 5-8 p.m. and the funeral will be Friday at 3:30 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Burial will be in Sunset Gardens in Laurel.
