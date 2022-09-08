Linda Pollock was born on Sept. 26, 1950, to Johnny and Betty Swanner. She sadly departed this world on Sept. 3, 2022 at the age of 71.
She was a loving wife, mother and grandmother. Although she had many joys in this life, she loved nothing more than her children and grandchildren. She worked tirelessly to provide for her family, but still found time to spend with her children, creating precious memories that will last forever. Nothing made her happier than to see her family happy.
She is survived by her children Preston Pollock, Betty Hilbun, Andrew Pollock and Mollie Worrell.
A graveside service was Thursday at Hickory Grove Cemetery. Brother John Musgrove officiated.
