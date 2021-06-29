Linda Rushton Blackledge Denning passed away Wednesday, June 9, 2021 in Denton, Texas due to complications of pneumonia. She was born in Laurel to Grady and Lavada Rushton on July 28, 1949.
Linda was a retired nurse anesthetist, and she enjoyed spending time with her grandchildren, cooking and trying new foods, sewing and her cat Tigger.
A memorial will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Rushton Cemetery in Laurel.
Linda was preceded in death by her parents.
She is survived by her two children Lori Blackledge (Justin Bosque) of Denton and Matt Blackledge (Kristen) of Arlington, Texas; her two grandchildren Jesse Bosque and Meredith Blackledge; her three sisters Peggy Parker (Tommy), Regina Milner (Rusty) and Gail Chancellor (David); and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to the Denton Animal Support Foundation at dentonasf.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.