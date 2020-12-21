Mrs. Linda Stabler Floyd, 71, passed away on Friday, Dec. 18, 2020 in Laurel.
Mrs. Floyd was born in Uriah, Ala., native of Atmore, Ala., former resident of Milton, Fla., and had resided in Ellisville for the past 40 years. She was a graduate of Jones College, attended the University of Mississippi and Pensacola Junior College. She was a respiratory therapist at South Central Regional Medical Center, where she retired with 30 years of service. She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in Petal Ward.
She was preceded in death by her parents Oscar and Annie Stabler; two brothers, Elbert Stabler and Andrew Stabler; three sisters, Cathy Wood, Martha Cooper and Debbie McCurdy; two brothers-in-law, Horace Floyd and Charlie Floyd; and nephew Chris Newsome.
She is survived by her husband of 50 years George Floyd of Ellisville; two brothers-in-law, J.D. Floyd of Jackson and Joe Floyd of Puckett; four sisters-in-law, Ellen Sumeral of Brandon, Freda Jackson of DeFuniak Springs, Fla., Kathy McCoy of Brandon and Becky Cook of White Oak; and numerous nieces, nephews, other relatives and many friends.
Graveside services and burial will be Monday, Dec. 21, at 2 p.m. at the Oak Hill Cemetery with Brother Keith Hill officiating. Visitation will be from 1-1:30 p.m. at the Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Home.
Pallbearers will be Aaron Lambeth, Chase Amerson, Derek Steed, John Faulk, Marty Steed and Steve Holloway.
The family thanks Melanie West, nurse at South Central Regional Medical Center for love and compassion she has shown during this difficult time.
Petty-Eastside Chapel Funeral Homes, LLC of Atmore, Ala., is in charge of all arrangements.
