Linda Sue ‘Blondie Sue’ Wade
July 27, 1949 – Dec. 27, 2018
Linda Sue Wade passed in her sleep on Dec. 27, 2018 after battling Parkinson’s Disease.
She was retired from Delco Remy.
She was preceded in death by her husband Ray Wade; parents Nelson Jordan and Beatrice Miller Jordan; and sister Mable Lewis (W.M.).
She leaves behind her sisters Nealtrice Revels (Joe), Margie Johnson (Jim), June Burkes (Robert), Judy Hill (Ray), Stella Romero (Rick) and Brenda Shoemaker (Ray); her sons Darryl Wade (Ronda Reeves) and Shane Wade (Rose Ray); and grandchildren Sarah Herrington, Sean Wade, Alexis Ritter, Rachael Wade, Nicole Sullivan, Christopher Reeves, Larz Wade and Tate Wade.
She will be fondly remembered and missed dearly … Godspeed.
