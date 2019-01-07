Linda Tisdale Hicks, 77, of Laurel died Friday, Jan. 4, 2019, at UMC Hospital. She was born Jan. 20, 1941 in Ellisville. She was married to Roy C. Hicks of Laurel for more than 50 years.
She loved taking care of her family, attending church at Faith Bible Church of Glade and loved playing dominos with her friends.
She was preceded in death by her father Richard “RB” Tisdale; mother Eula Nobles Tisdale; brothers Aubrey Tisdale and Elton Tisdale; and one sister, Betty Ray Atwood.
She is survived by her husband Roy C. Hicks; brother Burl Tisdale; sister Robbie Knight; daughter Cheryl Hicks; son Roy Duane Hicks; and granddaughter Logan Elisabeth McCraw; and a host of nieces and nephews.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Tuesday, Jan. 8, beginning at 10 a.m. with service to follow at 11. Interment will be at Faith Bible Church Cemetery in Glade.
