Our beautiful Momma passed away on Saturday, March 26, 2022 in Mobile, Ala., at the age of 66. Linda Wansley was a longtime resident of Mobile who was born and raised in Laurel.
Known to most as “Momma,” “Nana” or “Miss Linda,” she has also been called a mother to misfits and momma to lost souls. No matter how she was referred to, she was loved by everyone who knew her. She loved hard and lived her life unapologetically the way she wanted to. She was a proud and strong woman whose beauty and smile would literally light up a room. Linda always loved to have a good time and had a lifetime of true stories to tell. A man once told us that he fell in love with her because she started telling a story and never finished, so he figured he better stick around.
She is survived by her precious parents James “Hugh” Wansley Sr. and Minnie “Gertrue” Wansley; son Christopher L. Chamblee; granddaughter Alexis Chamblee; great-grandchildren Anakin Shane Dorlon Sellers and Everly Nicole McGuff, who she loved dearly; daughter Trixie D. Johnson (Shawn Johnson); grandsons Anthony James “AJ” Chamblee, Shawn (Cameron) Johnson and Cody Wayne Johnson; her loving brother James “Jimmy” H. Wansley Jr. and loving baby sister Teresa Wansley; and many sweet nieces and nephews and all of the children she claimed as her own along the way.
She had a full life during her 66 years on this earth and will forever be missed by everyone who loved her!
Visitation will be Friday, April 1, from 4-6 p.m. at Cottage Hill Memorial Funeral Home in Mobile. The funeral will be at 6 p.m.
To send flowers or a memorial gift to the family of Linda Wansley, visit www.cottagehillmemorialfuneralhomeandcremation.com.
