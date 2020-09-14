Lindsay Kyle Donald, 41, of Laurel died Saturday, Sept. 12, 2020, at Forrest General Hospital in Hattiesburg. He was born Wednesday, Nov. 15, 1978 in Laurel.
A graveside service will be Friday, Sept. 18, at 10 a.m. at Union Line Cemetery in Soso with burial to follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Richard Clark will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
He was preceded in death by his sister Laurel Shea Lowe; grandfather James H. Donald; grandparents Dolphus and Ruth Watts; grandfather Rev. Kenneth Sanford; and numerous aunts, uncles and cousins.
Survivors include his parents Mike and Suzan Donald; brother Capt. Lance Donald (Tik); nephew Michael Donald; grandmother Barbara Donald Sanford; uncles James V. and Becky Donald, and Joe and Connie Donald; brother in-law Casey Lowe; and nephews Rohan, Remington and Reedon Lowe.
Pallbearers will be Casey Lowe, Joe Donald, James Donald, Capt. Lance Donald, Heath Donald and Chad Donald.
