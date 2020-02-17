Logan Braydon Walters, 21, of Laurel went to be with his Heavenly Father on Feb. 14, 2020.
Logan was a member of Freedom Baptist Church. He loved the outdoors, fishing, duck hunting and playing sports. He also enjoyed watching his friends play college sports. He will be forever remembered for how much he loved people and loved making them smile. He was a 2017 graduate of Northeast Jones High School and later graduated from Jones College in 2019. Logan had just started his career at Walters’ Construction Co., Inc. He is loved and missed by many.
He was preceded in death by his grandfather Bennis Ray Walters and his great-aunt Rita Brumley.
He is survived by his loving parents Bryan and Amy Walters; sister Anna Cate Walters; grandparents Joe and Barbara Upchurch Smith and Brenda Walters; aunts and uncles Clint (Stephanie) Smith, Dawayne Smith and Scottie (Tommie) Walters; cousins Chase (Katie) Smith, Savannah Smith, Leah and Hunter Smith, Mason Walters, Makenzie Walters and Myles Walters; numerous extended family; and a host of friends.
Pallbearers will be Mason, Makenzie, Myles, Hunter, Chase, Clint, Dwayne and Scottie. Honorary pallbearers will be Justin Stewart, Chapman Rogers, Lyle Wood, Miles Smith, Mason Smith, Tyler Landrum, Cole Mozingo, Kirk Parker, Austin McCormick, Zane Nichols, Kaegan Ward, Dalton Hutto, Brock Martin, Reid Reynolds, Tanner Fenton, Hunter Byrd, Eli Adams, Jacob McRee, Reggio Dean and Ryan Lowe.
Visitation will be at Freedom Baptist Church on Monday, Feb. 17, from 5-8 p.m. The funeral will follow on Tuesday at 10 a.m. An additional visitation will be before services from 9-10 a.m. David Fedele, Brother Robby Johnson and Brother Tim Lee will officiate. Burial will be in Oakland Grove Baptist Church Cemetery.
To sign and view the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Logan Walters’ Scholarship Fund for baseball and football at Northeast Jones High School. To make donations, contact Deidra Bourg at Northeast Jones High School.
