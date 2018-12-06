Services for Mrs. Lois Pittman, 69, of Ovett, will be at 10 a.m. Friday at Faith Baptist Church in Ovett. Mrs. Pittman died on Dec. 4, 2018 at Forrest General Hospital. Brother Thomas Cochran will officiate. Burial will follow in the Chambliss Family Cemetery. Visitation will be 5:30-9 p.m. Thursday at the church.
Mrs. Pittman was preceded in death by her parents Robert and Merrill Chambliss; brother William Gary Chambliss; sister-in-law Patsy Chambliss.
She is survived by her husband Otis Pittman of Ovett; children Kalla (Clay) Cooley of Pleasant Grove, William (Brenda) Tillman of Ovett, Lynn (Mike) Graham of Ovett, Jamie (Shonda) Pittman of Ovett, Mable Pittman of Ellisville, Jessica East of Ovett, Ryan (Megan) Pittman of Hattiesburg and Brittany (Zach) Rowell of Ovett; sister-in-law Pat Chambliss; and a host of grandchildren, great-grandchildren, nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be Aieron Cooley, Anthony Thrash, Chase Morgan, Tony Cooley, Tim Cooley, Billy Ray Blackwell Jr., Jessie Willis Blackwell and Mike Graham as alternate.
She was a member of Faith Baptist Church and retired from Masonite Corp. after 30 years of service.
Jones and Son Funeral Home in Richton was in charge of arrangements.
