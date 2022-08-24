Lois W. Harper-Seals, a loving and caring woman of Laurel, was born to Ray and Rosie Marea Harvey-Harper on May 30, 1937, in Vossburg. Ms. Seals entered eternal rest on Aug. 21, 2022. Her parents predeceased her.
At the age of 9, she accepted Christ as her personal savior and was baptized at St. Peter Missionary Baptist Church, founded in 1862 by her third great-grandfather in Vossburg. Ms. Seals was a faithful and active member of St. Paul United Methodist Church of Laurel for more than fifty years. She served as church secretary, president of the United Methodist Women, director of vacation Bible school, member of the choir and served on various committees and auxiliaries.
Ms. Seals, often referred to as Ms. Lois, was a beloved mother, grandmother, aunt, sister, friend/mentor and highly regarded civil rights advocate and community leader. At 16, she graduated from the historic Harris High School in Meridian and pursued higher education at Mississippi Valley State University before starting a family. She relentlessly pushed all she encountered, especially her children and grandchildren, to deliver their absolute best in school and in service to others.
Ms. Seals had many accomplishments over several decades. In the 1960s, as a member of St. Paul United Methodist Church and under the pastorate of Rev. Allen L. Johnson, she was instrumental in coordinating and facilitating voter registration drives, often disguised as fish fries, across the state of Mississippi during a time when it was dangerous for African Americans. Additionally, she was key in working with local and federal government officials to increase government-assisted housing for residents of Laurel. Due to her efforts, she was selected to attend U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development (HUD) training in Washington, D.C., and was subsequently selected to direct the newly established Price-Allen Johnson Apartments, now named South Park Village, when very few women held such a position. Following a successful career in community housing, Ms. Seals successfully worked to establish and provide leadership to the Queen Olive Head Start Center in Laurel, allowing her to influence community advancement through education before relocating to Hattiesburg.
Ms. Seals will forever resonate in the hearts of her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, siblings and those whose lives she touched.
A Celebration of Life will be at 11 a.m. on Saturday, Aug. 27, at the Train Depot in Laurel. Ms. Seals will lie in repose one hour prior to funeral time. Interment will be in Lake Park Cemetery.
The family will receive guests at a public viewing from 6-8 p.m. Friday at Chapel of Angels Funeral Home, which is in charge of arrangements.
In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the Ms. Lois Harper-Seals Endowed Scholarship for college students in need by check to: Saint Elizabeth University, Office of Institutional Advancement, 2 Convent Road, Morristown, NJ 07960, online at https://www.steu.edu/advancement/donate-now or by calling the Office of Institutional Advancement at 973-290-4465.
