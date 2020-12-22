Loletta E. Dykes, 98, passed away peacefully on Sunday, Dec. 20, 2020. She was born Feb. 26, 1922 and resided in the Big Creek Community where she was a lifelong member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
She will forever be remember for her mouthwatering pecan pies and talking on the phone for hours on end to her many friends, nieces and nephews. Her dancing the Charleston for her grandchildren was the highlight of any family get-together.
She was preceded in death by her husband James Walter Dykes; and her son James Carroll Dykes.
She is survived by daughter Sue C. Jernigan (Harry); three grandchildren, Pamela J. Coleman (Craig), Paula J. Reid and Kelly D. Tucker (Dave); four great-grandchildren, Nash H. Reid, Tatum O. Reid, Bailey S. Coleman and Bryce D. Coleman; and a host of nieces and nephews.
A graveside memorial service will be Tuesday, Dec. 22, at 10 a.m. at Big Creek Baptist Church Cemetery. The service will be officiated by pastors Justin Rhodes and Brent Benson.
Pallbearers will be great-grandsons Nash H. Reid and Bryce D. Coleman, great-nephews Russ Hill and Brad Hill; and deacons of Big Creek Baptist Church.
In lieu of flowers, please make donation to Big Creek Baptist Church.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
