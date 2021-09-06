Lonnie Lofton, 82, of Laurel passed away Friday Sept. 3, 2021 at Oceans Hospital in Hammond, La. He was born Tuesday, Oct. 11, 1938, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Sept. 7, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at 10:30 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home with burial to follow in Matthews Cemetery. Brother Leon Carmichael will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
He was a well-known roofer by trade for more than 60 years, opening his own roofing contractor business in 1968. He was a loving father and pawpaw. In his years he touched many people’s lives in Jones and surrounding counties. Every one who met him has a “Lonnie” story. He will be greatly missed by those who knew him.
He was preceded in death by his parents George W. and Rosie L. Lofton Jr.; son Kennith Lofton; brothers Van Lofton, Coyt Lofton and Otho Lofton; sister Ruby Bogie; and sisters-in-laws Lynn Lofton and Katie Lofton.
Survivors include his wife of 38 years Sue Lofton; children Suzette Lowe (Brad), Debbie Sharp (Glenn), Marie Sexton and Michael Hancock; grandchildren Christopher Lowe, Issac Hancock, Daisy Sexton, Cheyenne Sexton, Clay Sharp, Nicole Sharp, Carter Sharp and Nolan Sharp.
Pallbearers will be Clay Sharp, Wilson Nichols, Robert Odom, Jeffery Morris, Justin Morris and Adam Lofton.
Honorary pallbearers will be James Strickland and Ricky Cox.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
