Lonnie “Burl” Long, 79, of Laurel died peacefully in his sleep on Sunday, Feb. 7, at his lifelong home in Shady Grove.
He was preceded in death by his father Lonnie M. Long; his mother Willma Sykes Long; sister Thelma Grace Gardner; two brothers-in-law, Lester Gardner and Winston Lyons; and lifelong best friends Alvin and Judy Jones and their son Monk Farrior.
Burl is survived by son William Richard Long; daughter Angela Long Cheney; granddaughter Brittni Cheney Sosa; grandson Austin Baylie Cheney; and great-granddaughter Charlie Marie Sosa. He is also survived by a loving sister Betty Ann Lyons; two nieces, Jenny Meeks (Jimmy) and Becky Humphrey (Joe); two nephews, Stan Lyons (Toy) and Mark Lyons (Amanda); a host of great-nieces and great-nephews; and lots of great-great-nieces and great-great-nephews.
After proudly serving his great country by enlisting in the United States Army, he moved to Victoria, Texas, where he started his career in the oilfield industry with Delta Drilling Company, later to become Chesapeake. After retirement, Burl moved back to his home town of Laurel, where he could enjoy his love of fast cars. He enjoyed rebuilding cars almost as much as he did racing them. Almost every evening you could find him watching a NASCAR race, a program about the last NASCAR race or Jeopardy, where he knew 95 percent of the questions.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 11, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in North Laurel, followed by a graveside service at 11 at Welborn Cemetery in Shady Grove.
Pallbearers will be Stan Lyons, Mark Lyons, Tyler Moore, Mason Lyons, Slay Lyons, Byron Byrd and Michael Paul Dennis.
