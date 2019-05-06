Lonnie Martin Richards went to his heavenly home on May 5, 2019. He was born on June 17, 1954 and passed away at the age of 64.
Mr. Richards graduated from Southern Miss and worked as a metal trades instructor at A.P. Fatheree Vocational school.
Funeral services will be Wednesday at 3 p.m. at Memory Chapel. Revs. Martin Smith and Shane Singleton will officiate. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. Interment will be in Crestview Cemetery.
He loved his students and being a teacher.
He was preceded in death by his parents Wes Richards and Myrtle Rose.
He is survived by his wife of 44 years Nancy Carol Richards; his daughters Marta (Chris) Carmical, Beth Wilson and Jennifer (Josh) Vanderslice; grandchildren Drew and Wesley Carmical, Addison, Darby and Elliott Wilson and Jocelyn and Jonah Vanderslice; and two brothers, Ronald Richards and Donnie Hutchinson.
Pallbearers will be Chris Carmical, Drew Carmical, Wes Carmical and Danny Smith. Honorary pallbearers will be Steve Mauldin and Ray Polson.
The family requests that, in lieu of flowers, memorials be made to the Animal Rescue League, 2511 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440 or to the Veterans Memorial Museum, 920 Hillcrest Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
