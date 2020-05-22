Lonnie Ray Reynolds II was born April 20, 1986 in Laurel. He went to be with our Lord May 20, 2020. He resided in Biloxi.
He is survived by his wife Camrin Reynolds and his parents Lonnie Ray Reynolds Sr. and Sheila B. Reynolds of Laurel; maternal grandmother Betty Overstreet Busby of Wayne County; brother Jeffrey Ray Reynolds of Laurel; sister Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel; and brother Richard Allen (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport. He is also survived by uncle Joe (Cindy) Busby and uncle Danny Busby of Wayne County.
He is preceded in death by paternal grandparents Jacob Hollie and Lilly Elizabeth Reynolds of Rose Hill; and maternal grandfather Alton B. Busby of Wayne County.
Lonnie graduated from Northeast Jones High School. He received an Associate of Arts degree from Jones County Junior College, a Bachelor of Arts and a of Bachelor of Science degrees from the University of Southern Mississippi. He then received his Master of Science from William Carey University. He was one semester away from completing his Doctorate of Professional Counseling degree at Mississippi College. He worked at South Mississippi Regional Center at Long Beach and Oxford Options.
Lonnie’s heart was in helping people with special needs. He loved his family and had a rich sense of humor. One of his favorite places to be was on his family’s boat. Lonnie was a member of Mount Vernon Congregational Methodist Church of Laurel.
Graveside services are to be at 2 p.m. Tuesday, May 26, with an audio sermon by Rev. Phil Smith with Rev. Randy Turner and Rev. Bobby Boutwell assisting. Pallbearers will be Jeffrey Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Randy Gardner, Danny Busby, Jonathan Kelly and Garrett Ashley, and honorary pallbearer Joe Busby. His internment will be in Strengthford First Baptist Church Cemetery in Wayne County.
