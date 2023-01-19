Lonnie Ray Reynolds was born on Feb. 15, 1938, in Rose Hill. Lonnie went to be with our Lord on Jan. 17, 2023. He resided in Laurel.
He is survived by his wife of 42 years Sheila Reynolds; son Jeff Reynolds of Laurel, daughter Kathy (Randy) Gardner of Laurel and son Richard (Kim) Reynolds of Gulfport; four grandchildren; and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by parents Hollie Reynolds and Lillie McCraney Reynolds of Rose Hill; his youngest son Lonnie Ray Reynolds II of Gulfport; and grandson Bryan Gardner of Laurel.
Lonnie graduated from Meridian High School and later attended Jones County Junior College. He was in the U.S. Marine Corps.
Lonnie began working for GM&O Railroad after high school and retired in later years. He moved to Laurel in 1960. He entered the real estate profession as a broker on Nov. 25, 1970. He was a partner in Century 21 State Realty, partner in Landmark Realty and owner of Reynolds Realty. He served as a member of the Board of Governors for Century 21 Southeastern District and charter member of the Jones County Home Builders Association. Lonnie also served on several committees for the Laurel Board of Realtors. Lonnie became a residential and commercial appraiser and was certified as a VA and FHA appraiser.
Lonnie was a wonderful husband and father. He enjoyed boating and salt-water fishing. He made lifelong friends in the Gulf Coast area.
Lonnie was a longtime member of the County Cooks of Laurel.
Lonnie was an active member of First Baptist Church of Laurel. He had unwavering faith in our Lord.
Visitation will be Thursday, Jan. 19, from 5-8 p.m. at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Visitation will also be at 10 a.m. on Friday. Services will be at 11 a.m. on Friday in the chapel with Rev. Phil Smith officiating and Rev. Shannon Slover assisting. Pallbearers will be Jeff Reynolds, Richard Reynolds, Sean Reynolds, Bradley Reynolds, Garrett Ashley and Jonathan Kelly.
Interment will be in Strengthford First Baptist Church cemetery in Wayne County.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
