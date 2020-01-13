Lonny Leedale Harris, 53, of Stringer died Friday, Jan. 10, 2020 at St. Dominic in Jackson. He was born Wednesday, May 25, 1966 in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Jan. 14, from 5-9 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel. Funeral services will be Wednesday at noon at Liberty Baptist Church in Stringer and the burial will follow in Liberty Cemetery. Brother Stanley Doggett will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Lonny loved truck driving and talking and visiting with people.
He was preceded in death by his grandparents Thomas and Suzanne Harris and Lavada Villines and Herman Sansom; and sister Rayanna Rayner.
Survivors include his son Lonny Leedale Harris Jr.; father Ance Leedale Harris (Fondia Dean); mother Deanna Faye Knight (Kenneth); sisters Wanda Rayner and Lavada Busby (Davy); brothers Kevin Knight and Anthony Bufkin; and a host of nieces, nephews and many friends.
Pallbearers will be Lonny Junior, Blake Busby, Andrew Busby, Billy Harris, Don Yelventon, Daniel Lewis and Zach Hill.
Honorary pallbearers will be Keith Welborn and Kevin Knight.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.