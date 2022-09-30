Loraine Boyd Johnston, born Aug. 16, 1935, in McComb, passed from this life on Thursday, Sept. 29, 2022.
She was preceded in death by her parents Thad and Maydee Boyd; her husband Lamar Johnston; sisters Katherine Newell and Dorothy “Dot” Green; and brother Haskell Boyd.
She is survived by her brother Cecil Boyd and wife Willie; children Eric Johnston and wife Beth, Doug Johnston and wife Shelia, and Gary Johnston; grandchildren Kyle Johnston and wife Mitsy, Julie Johnston and husband Shane, Brandee Burson and husband Brian, Todd Johnston, and Hayden Johnston and wife Caylee; and great-grandchildren Zoey Johnston, Lainey Johnston, Scott Burson and Sawyer Burson.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Monday, Oct. 3, with visitation beginning at 1 p.m. and the service following at 2 p.m. Interment will be in Union Line Cemetery in Jones County. John Musgrove will officiate.
