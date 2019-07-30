Loretta Elaine Hughes Thames was born on March 13, 1934 in Magee and passed from this life to her heavenly home on July 30, 2019.
Mrs. Thames was selflessly devoted to loving and caring for her family, friends and neighbors. She took great joy in gardening and sharing her beautiful flowers with so many people. She was a member of Trinity Baptist Church and loved her Lord and Savior.
She was preceded in death by her parents Walter and Lillie Mae McGraw Hughes; husband of 62 years Elton Thames; and brothers Medford, Elton and Edward Hughes.
She is survived by children Kelly (Patti) Thames, Mike (Margie) Thames, Diane (Dan) Gwin, Terry Thames and Elizabeth (Randy) May, all of Laurel. She is survived by grandchildren Wayne (Tiffany) Thames of High Springs, Fla., Christopher (Leah) Thames of Palm Bay, Fla., and Dr. Stone (Amy) Thames, Jason (Jennifer) Gwin, Alex May and Alaina May, all of Laurel. She is survived by great-grandchildren, Brayden and Emma Katherine Thames of Palm Bay and Katherine Elaine Thames, Levi Stone Thames, Aubrey Rose Gwin, Breanna Tolbert and Oliver May, all of Laurel.
Visitation will be at 10 a.m. Friday, Aug. 2, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home. Service to follow at 11. with burial in Lake Park Hills Cemetery. Her pastor, Rev. Bill Blair, will officiate.
Grandchildren will serve as pallbearers.
The family thanks Deaconess Home Health and Hospice for their excellent care. A special thank-you to Pina Caldwell, longtime family friend, for all of her love and devotion.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.