Lori Ann Gluck, 59, of Ellisville passed away at home on Saturday, Nov. 14, 2020 after a brief battle with cancer.
She had a passion for reading, arts/crafts and sewing. Her family was her heartbeat. She was a devoted mother who treasured her children and embraced every moment with them. She especially loved her role as a Mimi and adored watching her grandchildren grow. She was fierce when necessary and loving to anyone who needed it.
Lori worked as a master control operator at WDAM for 20 years. She spent the last 11 months of her life traveling with her daughter and pouring love into her grandbabies.
Lori’s love lives on through her six children, Katherine Allcock, Jessica Walters (Adam Walters), Kayla Allcock (Austin Stewart), Justin Gross, Tabitha Pearson and Michelle Culmone; her four sisters, Katherine Draine, Julie Andrew (Paul), Cindy Slininger (Steve) and Christine Garrison (Doug); and her five grandchildren, Audrina, Aiden, Bentley, Laikyn and Adley Kate. All of whom will never forget her tenacity, wit, charm, grace and undying love and caring for them.
Visitation will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel on Wednesday, Nov. 18, from 5-7 p.m.
