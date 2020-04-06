Lori Williams Files, 46, of Laurel died Saturday, April 4, 2020 at Hattiesburg Health and Rehab Center in Hattiesburg. She was born Saturday, March 16, 1974 in Bay Springs.
Graveside services will be Wednesday, April 8, at 2 p.m. at Union Line Cemetery and the burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery. Brother Cliff Jenkins will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her mother Eula Nell Musgrove.
Survivors include her husband Billy Files; son Dalton Blake Files; father Randy Williams (Cindy); brother Brian Williams (Stacy); stepfather Johnny Musgrove; and a host nieces and nephews.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.