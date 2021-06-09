Lorri L. Beech

Lorri L. "Penny" Beech, 61, of Stringer passed away on June 4, 2021 at St. Dominic Hospital in Jackson. She was born on June 29, 1959, in Laurel.
She is survived by her son Rusty Garrett (Martha); stepfather Robert Gregory; brother Stan Gregory; grandchildren Caitlyn Garrett, Colby Garrett, Riley Garrett, Braden Shedd and Buckley She'd; along with a host of cousins, nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her father Marion Warren; her mother Margaret Gregory; and her brother Grayson Warren.
Visitation will be at Fairview Baptist Church in Laurel on Saturday, June 12, at 1 p.m. followed by a memorial service in the church sanctuary at 2 p.m.
