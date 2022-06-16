Lottie Mae Lee, 85, of Moss Point passed away Monday, June 13, 2022 at Ocean Springs Hospital. She was born Wednesday, Feb. 3, 1937, in Meridian.
Visitation will be Monday, June 20, 2-3 p.m. at Antioch United Pentecostal Church in Laurel. a funeral service will follow at 3 p.m. The burial will take place in Ellisville City Cemetery. Rev. Jimmy Lee and Rev. Bill Walker will officiate. Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements.
She was preceded in death by her father Jesse Mitchell; her mother Lottie Mae Windham Mitchell; her brother Jesse Mitchell; her sisters Ruth Anderson, Margarett Tanner and Jessemae Mitchell; and her granddaughter Lana Shay Havis.
Survivors include her son Bruce Lee (Tonya) of Pascagoula; her daughter Leisa Havis (Rick) of Manila, Ark.; her stepson James Thomas Lee Jr.; her stepdaughter Shelia Edwards (Phillip); her sisters Peggy Sharp and Dorothy Walker; her grandsons Jarad Havis (Jessica), Devin Havis (Jami), Brandon Lee, Chad Lee (Laura), Heath Bailey (Andrea), Grant Bailey (Robin) and Lucas Lee; her granddaughters Ashley Davis (Jeremy) and Aimee Maples; great-grandsons Jacob Davis, Tripp Havis, Waylon Havis, Lathon Maples and Braxton Bailey; and great-granddaughters Kyleigh Havis, Brylie Havis, Dacey Davis, Kerigan Bang, Brittney Fuurby, Kesley Lee, Braelyn Lee, Brooklyn Bailey, Lanna Bailey and Kelsey Lee.
Pallbearers will be Brandon Lee, Devin Havis, Jeremy Davis, William Sharp, Michael Sharp, Michael Sharp, and Don Sharp.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.ellisvillefuneralhome.com.
