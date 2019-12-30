Lou Ann Smith Starnes passed away peacefully Dec. 28, 2019. She was born March 6, 1937 in Hattiesburg to Alver T. and Minnie Ola Gatlin Smith.
She was preceded in death by her husband of 60 years John Richard Starnes; her parents; and sister Carrie Ola Smith Cochran.
She is survived by her daughters Debra (Kelle) Burgess and Lori Starnes; granddaughters Tori (Murray) Taylor and Mallory (Brandon) Giovengo; great-grandchildren JJ and Tatum Kepley, and Aubree and Analynn Giovengo; sister-in-law Velma Spalding; and numerous nieces and nephews.
She was a loving wife, mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
Lou Ann graduated from Hattiesburg High School and the University of Southern Mississippi. She taught school in the Jones County School System for more than 20 years. She was a passionate and caring teacher who loved her students in the fourth- and fifth-grades.
She enjoyed teaching Sunday school, reading, painting, traveling and spending time with her family.
The family would like to express their thanks to Vincente and Jennifer Moncivais and the staff at Guardian Angels for their love and care.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.