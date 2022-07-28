Mrs. Lou Ann Waggoner Cotten passed away on July 21, 2022. She was born in Hattiesburg to the late Norvell Gee and Mattie (Polly) Foote Waggoner on May 1, 1937. She lived in Hattiesburg, attended Davis Elementary School and was a member of the Hattiesburg High School Class of 1955. Mrs. Cotten graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi. Soon after, she married the love of her life Paul David Cotten Sr.
They spent most of their married life in Ellisville while Dr. Cotten worked at Ellisville State School. Dr. and Mrs. Cotten were both active in civic events. They were very active in the Ellisville United Methodist Church. Mrs. Cotten was a member of the Wesleyan Circle and the Searchers Sunday School class. She was a charter member of the Tallahala Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution. She was also a longtime member of the Fidelia Club of Ellisville. Mrs. Cotten was very active in the lives of her children and grandchildren. She was given the name “Granny Lou” after the birth of her first grandchild and she loved her time with them. She assumed the role of after-school-babysitter for many years and spoiling her grandchildren was her specialty.
Mrs. Cotten was preceded in death by her parents; her husband of 57 years Paul; and her sister Jane Pigott.
Survivors include her four children, David Cotten (Andria Elkins) of Houston, Lee Cotten of Ellisville, Mark Cotten (Lisa) of San Antonio and Paula McGowin (David) of Ellisville; four grandchildren, Joseph Mark Cotten (Athena) of Murphreesboro, Tenn., John Cotten of San Antonio, Anna Claire Evans of Memphis and Alisa Evans of Ellisville; and great-grandchild Hera Claire Cotten.
Visitation and the funeral were July 23 at Ellisville Funeral Home. A private burial was in Ellisville Cemetery. Memorial gifts may be sent to Ellisville United Methodist Church.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.