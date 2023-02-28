Louis Donzell Schwartz

Louis Donzell “Don” Schwartz, 89, died on Saturday, Feb. 25, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. Visitation will be Thursday, March 2, from 1-2 p.m. at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church. The Rosary will begin at 2 p.m. with the funeral Mass beginning at 2:30 p.m. Burial will follow in Union Line Cemetery in Soso. Father Ignacio Jimenez Morales, Father Marcin Wiktor and deacon Rich Hollingsworth will officiate.
Don was born May 26, 1933, in Weston, Va., to Louis Henry and Violet Eufis Schwartz. He was preceded in death by his parents Louis and Violet Schwartz; his wives Loretta Schwartz, Clara White Schwartz and Eugenia Martin Holifield; his daughter Donna Schwartz Chandler; and his brothers Richard and David Schwartz.
Don is survived by his son Donnie (Karen) Schwartz; Charlotte Schwartz of West Virginia and Nancy S. Woodford of Venice, Fla.; and his sister-in-law Judith Schwartz. He is also survived by his dear friend Tim Dudley and his parish family at Immaculate Conception Catholic Church.
In the Korean War, Don proudly served in the United States Navy. He was a member of the American Legion Post 102.
Don was a member of the Kiwanis Club, beginning in 1969 and served as a past president of the Laurel Kiwanis Club. He also served as a lieutenant governor of Kiwanis for the Louisiana, Mississippi and West Tennessee Districts. Don was honored to be the recipient of the 2005 Laurel Junior Auxiliary Humanitarian Award. He served as a volunteer for the Christian Food Mission for 37 years.
At Immaculate Conception Catholic Church, Don was active in many parish organizations. He was a Fourth Degree Knight in the Arthur Axton Assembly No. 563, and a member of 3rd degree KC Council No. 2180. He was a devoted member of the St. Vincent DePaul Society, a eucharistic minister and a volunteer in the church office. In 2002, Don was honored with the Lumen Christi Award which is given each year to a Catholic who radiates and reveals the light of Christ present in the community he serves.
Pallbearers will be members of the Knights of Columbus.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to: The St. Vincent DePaul Society Immaculate Conception Church, 833 West 6th St., Laurel, MS 39440
Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
