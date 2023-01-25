Louis R. Perkins

Mr. Louis R. “Ronnie” Perkins III, 75, passed away on Jan. 23, 2023 at South Central Regional Medical Center.
A funeral service is scheduled for Friday at 2 p.m. with visitation for family beginning at 12:30 p.m. and visitation for friends beginning at 1 p.m. at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church at 3316 Pleasant Grove Road in Laurel. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Brother Dave Morgan and Brother Scott Hilton will be officiating.
Mr. Perkins was born in Columbia, La., on July 31, 1947. He was married to the love of his life Terry R. Perkins for 52 years until his death. He graduated from the University of Southern Mississippi with a bachelor's degree in journalism. He worked as a parts expeditor for most of his life at R.G. LeTourneau Corporation in Vicksburg until he retired in 2012. He was an active member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, where he served as a deacon and as the training union director. He was also a member of the adult and senior adult choirs, and, along with his wife, served as the children’s church director. He was an avid reader and especially enjoyed reading science fiction novels. He wrote several Christian novels and was in the process of trying to get them published. He was extremely interested in American Indian culture and both collected and made Indian artifacts, such as arrowheads, knives, and arrows. He and his wife were also collectors and enjoyed collecting antiques, especially antique depression glass and carnival glass, among other antiques.
Mr. Perkins is survived by his wife Terry R. Perkins; his daughter Angela Pettway (Eric) of Vicksburg and Lindsey Hedrick (Curtis) of Gulfport; granddaughter Chloe Pettway of Vicksburg; brother Charles Perkins; nephew Brent Perkins; and niece Lauren Perkins Wells.
Pallbearers will be Brent Perkins, Eric Pettway, Kent Miller, Lee Miller, Dale Bilbo and Bobby Schumann. Honorary pallbearer will be Charles Perkins.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to the American Family Association in honor of Mr. Perkins' lifelong love for the spread of the Gospel and promotion of Christian values. Donations can be made by mail at American Family Association, P.O. Drawer 2440, Tupelo, MS 38803 or online at https://www.afa.net/support-us/make-a-donation/
