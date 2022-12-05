Louise Boyd, 89, of Collins passed away Sunday, Dec. 4, 2022 at Guardian Angels in Laurel. She was born Tuesday, Jan. 17, 1933, in Bay Springs.
Visitation will be Tuesday, Dec. 6, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A funeral service will be Wednesday at 10 a.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. Burial will follow in Collins City Cemetery in Collins. Brother Mike Davis will officiate.Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Louise was a native of the Louin-Bay Springs area. She worked at Neco in Bay Springs for more than 20 years, at which time she returned home to pursue her seamstress business full time. After moving to Collins, she and her husband owned and operated Pine Haven Daylilies, where they spent many years doing what they loved and enjoyed. Her hobbies included quilting, sewing, painting, woodworking and cooking. She enjoyed the outdoors and mowed her own grass until recently. All of her children and grandchildren will enjoy her quilting for many years to come. She made quilts for everyone she loved and cared for and donated many for charities. She attended Grace Outreach Church in Collins.
She was preceded in death by her husband J.C. "Jimmy" Boyd; daughter Charlotte Louise Sykes; parents John and Hattie Scott McClain; brothers Arnold McClain, Delma McClain and Houston McClain; sisters Faye Phillips and Beatrice Hicks; grandson Stephen Walters; and great-granddaughter Justice Graham.
Survivors include her daughters Lisa Kelley (Sam) and Shirley Walters (Paul); stepdaughters Sherry Grant (Shane), Debbie Brooks (Bobby) and Connie Stovall (John); grandchildren Stephanie Ingle, Lindsey Bonner (Billy), Lacey Dickerson (Steve), Shane Scarbrough (Julie), Christa Graham, Jay Brooks (Lori) and Josh Sanford; 20 great-grandchildren; three great-great-grandchildren; and sister Thelma Lewis.
Pallbearers will be Billy Bonner, Jordan Bonner, Hayden Johnston, Bobby Sykes, Richard Sykes and Victor Hicks.
Honorary pallbearer will be Shane Scarbrough.
