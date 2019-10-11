Louise Merrell Vaughn, 100, of Laurel went to be with the Lord on Oct. 11, 2019. She was born on Dec. 17, 1918 and lived a very quiet life loving the Lord, her family, her church and friends. She loved family gatherings and enjoyed cooking and planning for major holidays.
Ms. Louise was a lifetime member of West Laurel Baptist Church. She loved working with children and served in the nursery and pre-school department for more than 50 years.
She was preceded in death by her parents R. E. “Ed” and Emma Downs; her first husband, Walter Clyde Merrell Sr.; her sons Walter C. Merrell Jr. “Pete” and David R. Merrell; second husband, Steven Frazier Vaughn; and her step-children Jeffery Vaughn, Steve Vaughn and Jerry Vaughn.
She is survived by her daughters Carolyn Jones (Ronnie) and Sheryl Carey; step-children Cindy Vaughn of Charlestown, Ind., and Robert Vaughn of Sellersburg, Ind.; grandchildren Scott Merrell (Tayna) of Brookhaven, Todd Merrell (Sherry) of Tuscaloosa, Ala., Julie Anne Baker of Purvis, Deke Merrell of Laurel, Andy Cade (Jill) of Houston, Texas, and Corey Jones (Kristen) of Brandon; eleven great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren; and nieces and nephews who loved her as a second mother.
Visitation will take place two hours before the service at Memory Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. The funeral service will be Monday, Oct. 14, at 3 p.m. in the Chapel. She will be laid to rest in the Hickory Grove Cemetery in Laurel. Rev. Steve Jackson will officiate. Ms. Vaughn’s grandsons will serve as pallbearers.
