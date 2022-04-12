Louise Odom Strickland, 93 passed from this life Monday April 11, 2022. She was born Thursday, July 05, 1928 to Ivey and Lucy Odom of the Johnson Community. She attended Johnson High School and following that, she married Sid Strickland Jr. They raised four children; Sidney Strickland III, Mack (Elain) Strickland, Deborah (Charles) Hollingshead and Margaret Strickland.
She worked 40 plus years with Sanderson Farms raising chickens, as well as running a farm with cattle, raising plants and renting greenery for events.
Visitation will be held on Thursday, April 14, 2022 from 1:00PM until 2:00PM at West Ellisville Baptist Church with the services beginning at 2:00PM burial will follow in Mack Brown Cemetery in Ellisville, Mississippi. Brother Dwight Smith and Brother Jerry East will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of arrangements. 601-477-3797
She was preceded in death by her husband, Sid Strickland, Jr.; parents, Ivey and Lucy Odom; brothers, Cecil Odom, Seaborn Odom and Edward Odom; sister, Joann Dunnagin; granddaughter, Nikki Collins and grandson-in-law Ken Wilkerson.
She is survived by her sister; Donnie Geddie; grandsons, Chad (Buffy) Brooks, Joel (Megan) Brooks, Bo Strickland and Brett (Julia) Strickland; granddaughters, Caudee (Jay) Geddie, Amy (Ragan) Kendrick, Wendy Wilkerson, Keta (Aritt) Davis and Cassie (Brian) Strickland.
Pallbearers will be Jay Geddie, Chad Brooks, Joel Brooks, Harold Geddie, Darrell Geddie and Chaz Zickus.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Sam Wilkerson, Lan McNair and Ty Kendrick.
