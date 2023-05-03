Louvinia Casey Henderson, daughter of Albert Byrd Casey and Bessie Elizabeth Casey, passed away peacefully on April 13, 2023.
She was preceded in death by A. B. Casey and Bessie E. Casey; four sisters; two brothers; and grandson Thomas Shane Tolbert.
She is survived by three sons, Billy H. Tolbert, Thomas Albert Tolbert and Richard B. Lott Jr.; five grandchildren; sixteen great-grandchildren; and five great-great-grandchildren.
A visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Saturday, May 6, at Memory Chapel Funeral Home.
