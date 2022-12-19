Lowery Dodd Sykes, 87, of Laurel passed away on Thursday, Dec. 15, 2022.
Mr. Sykes was born in Jones County on Jan. 24, 1935, to W. B. Sykes and Susie Sanders Sykes. Prior to his retirement, he was a self-employed butcher.
He leaves behind three sons, Mitch Sykes, Billy Sykes (Rita) and John Sykes; three daughters, Sandra Berlin, Charlotte Jackson (Lavon) and Susan Merritt (Buddy), all of Laurel; sister Etta Kittrell of Arizona; and numerous grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
A memorial service will be at a later date.
