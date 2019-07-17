Loya Mae Beech Scarbrough Skipper, 88, of Ellisville went to her Heavenly home Monday, July 15, 2019. She was born May 25, 1931 to Thomas Olen Beech and Jessie Bell Smith Beech.
Ms. Skipper loved her family and her church family at West Ellisville Baptist Church, where she was a choir member. She enjoyed her time as a member of the Red Hatters. She retired as a LPN from Ellisville State School.
She was preceded in death by her loving husband Harold Skipper; father Thomas Olen Beech; mother Jessie Bell Smith Beech; brother Cleston Beech; and father of her four sons Jack “JR” Scarbrough.
She will be truly missed and forever loved by her surviving family, which includes her sons Randall Scarbrough (Janice), Ray Scarbrough (Linda), Ronnie Scarbrough (Glenda) and Robert
Scarbrough (Ann); grandchildren Todd Scarbrough, Mickey Scarbrough (Christie), Nancy Karoly (Josh); Matt Scarbrough, Chae Smith (Jimmy), Ryan Scarbrough (Monica), Robby Scarbrough (Kandi) and Chris Scarbrough; 10 great-grandchildren; sisters Vernell Geddie (Gerald) and Ola Mitchell (Phillip); brother Tom Beech (Margaret); and a host of nieces and nephews.
Pallbearers will be grandsons Mickey Scarbrough, Matt Scarbrough, Ryan Scarbrough, Robby Scarbrough and Chris Scarbrough; and great-grandson Seth Scarbrough.
The family extends its gratitude to all the staff at Asbury Hospice House for their attentiveness and loving care.
Visitation will be at 9 a.m., Thursday, July 18, at Ellisville Funeral Home with service to follow at 11. Brother Jerry East and Brother Dwight Smith will officiate. Interment will be in Friendship Baptist Church Cemetery.
Ms. Skipper requested memorial donations be made to West Ellisville Baptist Church Building fund.
