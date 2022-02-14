Loyse Latrelle “Buddy” Holifield Sr., 74, of Laurel passed away Friday, Feb. 11, 2022 at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel. He was born Monday, April 21, 1947, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 19, from 9-11 a.m. at Lebanon Baptist Church in Laurel. Funeral services will be at 11 a.m. at the church and burial will be in Lebanon Baptist Church Cemetery. Brother Harold Floyd will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements.
Mr. Holifield was preceded in death by his wife of 55 years Mary B. Holifield; parents Alvis W. and Mary Elizabeth Hopkins; and sister Hope Spencer.
Survivors include his children Latrelle Holifield Jr. (Denise), Steven Holifield (Myleia) and Sabrina Cummings (Mike); grandchildren Megan, James-Michael, Noah, Luke, Adrianna, Trey, Keeton, Brooklyn and Braxton; great-grandchildren Madelyn, Caroline, Nathaniel and Jake; and brothers James Earl “Bo” Holifield (Bonnie) and Alvis W. “Butch” Hopkins (TC).
Pallbearers will be Adam Holifield, Stephen Holifield, David Miller, Ladell Hill, Ricky Bynum and Nathan Bynum.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
