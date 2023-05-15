Lucille Holifield Jefcoat, 105, went to be with her Lord and Savior on May 13, 2023, surrounded by her children and extended family.
Lucille, most affectionately known as Granny, was born on Jan. 12, 1918, in Laurel to Jackson Joshua Holifield and Virgie Magnolia Wade, and stepmother, Mellie Holifield. She had two sisters, Allegra Welch and Jacqueline “Jackie” Davis.
Lucille married JB Jefcoat on June 24, 1939, and they raised three incredible children, Peggy Ann Branson, Jackson Pat Jefcoat and Joe Bruce Jefcoat.
Granny will be remembered for her love of gardening, hosting Sunday dinners for her family, especially her apple pie, cheering on her Atlanta Braves, and her unwavering commitment in serving Big Creek Baptist Church.
Lucille was predeceased by her parents, siblings and nephew Al Davis.
She is survived by her three children, Peggy, Pat and Joe; five grandchildren, Micah Dean Thomson (Kimberly), Portia Lea Alexander (Scott), April Diane Parker (Tim), Carrie Rebecca Kitchens and Joshua Bruce Jefcoat (Jessica); 13 great-grandchildren, Natalea Thomson Daams (Dustin), MaryLacy Thompson Briggs (Jake), Micah Dean Thomson II, James Lee Alexander (Megan), Anna Gale Alexander, Lucas Scott Alexander, Jana Parker Orcutt (Mike), Jackson Timothy Parker (Lani), Sydney Doggett (Lance), Casey Kitchens, Emily Kitchens, Ella Jefcoat and Avery Jefcoat; and four great-great-grandchildren, Olivia Clark Briggs, Mason Thomas Briggs, Deklan Scott Alexander and Sophie Nora Orcutt.
Services will be at Memory Chapel Funeral Home on Wednesday, May 17. Visitation will begin at 12:30 p.m. and the service will follow at 2 p.m. with burial to follow at Big Creek Baptist Church cemetery. Officiating the service will be pastor of Big Creek Baptist Church Rev. Adam Sloan and the pastor of Salem Heights Baptist Church Rev. Brent Benson.
Pallbearers will be Scott Alexander, Lucas Alexander, Lee Alexander, Josh Jefcoat, Tim Parker and Mike Orcutt.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations be made to Big Creek Baptist Church, Lucille’s lifelong church family
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
