Lucy Elizabeth Parker was born sleeping at 9:28 a.m. on Feb. 18, 2020 to Caleb and Sydney Parker. She weighed 4 pounds, 1 ounce and 19-inches long. She was absolutely perfect in every single way possible!
She was greeted at heaven's gates by her pawpaw (Ronnie Parker); her Nana (Faye Lambert); her GG (Margie Loper); great-grandparents; and two angel cousins.
She leaves behind her loving parents Caleb and Sydney Parker; grandparents Johnna Loper, Darlene Parker, and John and Shawna Loper; great-grandparents John "Buddy" Lambert and Rod and Suzanne Loper; aunts and uncles Kele and Kaitlyn Clairmont, Ryan and Lindsey Robinson, Caden Loper, Peyton Loper and Caleb West; cousins Colton, Case and Carson Robinson, and Kannon Clairmont.
Pallbearers will be Ryan Robinson, Kele Clairmont and Caden Loper. Honorary pallbearers will be Colton Robinson, Case Robinson, Carson Robinson and Kannon Clairmont.
“Every good and perfect gift is from above” James 1:17
Visitation will be Saturday, Feb. 22, at noon at First Baptist Church of Pecan Grove. Graveside service will be at 2: p.m. at Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Rev. Jamie Altman will officiate.
Ellisville Funeral Home is in charge of the arrangements.
