Lula Mae Coleman, 89, peacefully went to her heavenly home at 7:10 p.m. on Sunday, Feb. 5, 2023, in her loving daughter’s home in Missouri City, Texas, surrounded by family and friends.Mrs. Coleman was born May 7, 1933 to her mother Betty Sue McMillan and her father John Caleb Lindsey in Heidelberg.
Her parents, unfortunately, passed away when she and her brother Albert Charles “AC” were toddlers. Mrs. Coleman’s grandparents Lula and George McMillan took on the responsibility of caring for Lula Mae and AC. She attended Friendship High School in the Hoy Community, where she excelled in academics and basketball. Mrs. Coleman married her late husband James Coleman Jr., on Feb. 25, 1951, who preceded her in death after 44 years of marriage. This union produced six children, Denise, Tommie, Greg, Sandra (deceased in infancy), Beverly and Bobbie Bernard).
She was a devoted wife, and mother and loved her children unconditionally. Mrs. Coleman was a member of Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in her youth. After marriage, she and her husband James moved to Laurel and joined Pleasant Valley M.B. Church. The family later bought a home in Queensburg and joined St. Luke M. B. Church, where she led the Pastor’s Aid Club, served as a deaconess, served in Missionary Ministry and sang in the choir faithfully for more than 60 years. She was steadfast in ensuring her children received a firm foundation in Jesus Christ, the Lord our Savior with devout church attendance and participation.
She was employed with Nucare Convalescence Center (Laurelwood) as a certified dietary manager after receiving certification from Auburn University. As dietary manager, she would attend state conferences and be often recognized for outstanding performance at her facility, frequently being called upon for consultation by other healthcare facilities. After over 40 years of employment, Mrs. Coleman retired at age 71. Mrs. Coleman was an avid community worker and spent years as a poll worker and manager for many years after retirement.
She was a member of The Eastern Star and the Grandparent’s Club, where she enjoyed engaging in social activities. Mrs. Coleman also regularly participated in water aerobics and touring historic sites in the United States and other distant places, such as The Bahamas and Hawaii.
Mrs. Coleman will be lovingly remembered by her five children, Denise Huff (George), Tommie Coleman (Karla), Gregory Coleman (Diane), Beverly Thomas, Bobby Bernard Coleman (Tracee) and Nadia Thomas (adopted); 19 grandchildren, Petrina Huff, Menza Huff, Versanti Kemp (Cruz), Robin Lavelle Moore (Mary), Tommie Coleman Jr., Kia Coleman-Bing (Troy), Myah Coleman (Quinton), Damon Clark (Rachel), Lindsey Pou (Aaron), Greg Sampson, Nadia Thomas, Sandra Harris (Church), Keisha Chapman, Steven Holden (deceased), Bernondre Laster (Olivia), Ashana Coleman, Shaquille Coleman-Esthers (Fernando), Ebonee Coleman and Free Jamaica Coleman of Victoria, TX); 42 great-grandchildren; eight great-great-grandchildren; sisters-in-law Mattie Lee Arrington of Cleveland, Ohio, and Zera B. Coleman; as well as numerous nieces, nephews, cousins and friends.
Mrs. Lula Mae Coleman’s place of interment is in Nora Davis Cemetery in Laurel.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.