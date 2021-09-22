Lula Mae Grantham, 83, of Stringer passed away Tuesday, Sept. 21, 2021 at Jasper County Nursing Home in Bay Springs. She was born Friday, Sept. 24, 1937, in Jasper County.
Visitation will be Thursday, Sept. 23, from 5-7 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Bay Springs. A graveside service will be Friday at 9 a.m. at Liberty Baptist Church Cemetery with burial to follow. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Bay Springs is in charge of arrangements.
"Granny" had a way of making friends as she journeyed through this Earth. It may have been her humor or her good cooking, but we know the real reason was the love that she showed all her family and friends. She had a way of turning friends into family just as she did at Jasper General Nursing Home. Her love for her family at Jasper General was a strong bond built on love and compassion. We could never thank our second family enough. Granny was a very humorous person. And in honor of her, we ask that you only think of something about her that makes you smile.
She was preceded in death by her husband Jerry Bernell Grantham; parents Robert Loyd and Zettie Mae Graham; and brothers Rex, Robert, Hamp and Howard Graham.
Survivors include her daughter Stephanie Blakeney; grandson Waylon Blakeney (Emilee); godchild Nick Bunkley; and sisters Charlotte Parker and Jane Graham.
Pallbearers will be Phillip Buckley, Andy Dantin, Bob Graham, Mark Graham, Jim Parker, Trea Staples, James Stone and Pete Yelverton.
Honorary pallbearers will be Mitch Blakeney, Brian Grantham, Mack McAlpin and Glenn Myers.
In lieu of flowers, make donations to Jasper General Nursing Home.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapelbaysprings.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.