Lumbley Miller Bankston was born Oct. 11, 1928, at home in Anguilla. He died at age 91 on Feb. 3, 2020 at his home in Laurel following a long illness.
Miller was raised by his parents Malcolm and Jennie Bankston, along with his sister Betty, on farms in the Mississippi Delta and Hinds County. At age 20, he met and fell hard for Lou Lawrance. After a short, honorable tour of service in the U.S. Army in Korea during the Korean Conflict, Miller went on to finish a bachelor's degree in Industrial Management at Mississippi State in 1954. While at MSU, he was a member of Pi Kappa Alpha fraternity. Shortly thereafter, he married Lou and began a career and family.
Miller lived in Natchez, Raymond and Laurel in his adult life. He was always active in the Methodist Church. In the mid-1960s, Miller became an active leader in the Boy Scouts. He continued as an active leader for 30 years and received the Silver Beaver Award for volunteer service with the Boy Scouts. He also served honorably in the Kiwanis Club, selling innumerable Pancake Breakfast tickets over the years. His longest work tenure was with Sanderson Farms. He began in 1963 and retired in the mid-1990s to a life of leisure.
Miller led by his shining example. He had many lifelong friends. His family loved and respected his kindness and honesty.
Miller is survived by his wife Lou; his children David Bankston, Lawran Richter and Barbara Behrends and their spouses Beth, Mark, and John, respectively. He is also survived by and found great joy in his five grandchildren, Sarah Bankston, Rebecca Behrends Vander Linde, Ben Bankston, Shannon Richter and Jeremy Richter. And he was blessed with three great-grandchildren, Jacey English, John Vander Linde and Henry Vander Linde.
Services for Lumbley Miller Bankston will be Friday, Feb. 7, at First United Methodist Church in Laurel. Visitation begins at 1 p.m. with the funeral service following at 2. A short graveside service will follow at Lake Park Hills Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, make donations to the First United Methodist Church in Laurel or the Kiwanis Club of Laurel.
To sign the online guestbook, visit www.memorychapellaurel.com.
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.