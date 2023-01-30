Lumus Howard Jefcoat passed away at South Central Regional Medical Center in Laurel on Jan. 27, 2023. Born Jan. 15, 1937, to Chester and Annie Ree Jefcoat, the youngest of five children. He was a member of Big Creek Baptist Church.
Visitation will be on Monday, Jan. 30, from 5-8 p.m. at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home on Indian Springs Road. A funeral service will be Tuesday Jan. 31, at 11 a.m. at Big Creek Baptist Church with a visitation beginning at 10 a.m. Revs. Jimmy Hood and Adam Sloan will officiate the service. Burial will be in Big Creek Cemetery.
Upon finishing school at Soso, he went to work at Masonite Corporation until a major strike caused him to form Jefcoat Construction, where he hauled sand, gravel and topsoil and did custom work with dozers, road machines and dump trucks. All the while he was working the land and tending to his cattle. He and his wife of 62 years Lynda lived on their family farm in the Big Creek Community. He was a farmer in the true sense of the word. He loved tending and working the land and raising cattle and other livestock. He instilled an enviable work ethic in all his children. He wanted them to be self-sufficient.
Lumus tended land and cattle while holding a full-time job as a supervisor at the Mississippi Department of Transportation, where he retired after 20 years. He also owned and operated Big Creek Mud Bog for several years.
After retirement, he continued working the farm until 2018 when his health forced him to slow down. He would often go down to “The Creek” at the back of our field and just sit there marveling at the beauty of God’s creations. The running creek, the land, the tree and all the animals. He said it gave him peace and helped put any problem into its proper place. He loved being with friends and family always ready for a good time. He would liven up any gathering with his antics.
He is survived by wife of 62 years Lynda Joyce Ryals Jefcoat; children Dana Parker (Joey), Darlene McCraney (Bo), Kenny Jefcoat (Bonnie), Kevin Jefcoat (Sabrina) and Kyle Jefcoat (Ginger); sister Rita Johnson; grandchildren Channing (Ashton) and Chad Parker, Ty (Jordan), Wyatt and Wes Herrington, Courtney McCraney, Kayla and Trace Jefcoat, Evan (Elizabeth) Pitts, Emma Crowder, Brianna and Charlie Williams, Addy Jefcoat, Kaylee Ellzey, and Kaden Jefcoat, Danial (Alexa), Derick (Bethany) and Chloe Bounds (Ethan); great-grandchildren Thomas and JW Parker, Cash, Benton and Juliette Herrington, and Denver Pitts and Alaina Bounds.
He was preceded in death by parents Annie Ree and Chester Jefcoat; sister Hilna Jefcoat, brothers Jerrel (Faye) and Ray Jefcoat; and brother-in-law Travis Johnson.
Pallbearers will be Channing Parker, Chad Parker, Ty Herrington, Wes Herrington, Wyatt Herrington, Trace Jefcoat, Kaden Jefcoat, Evan Pitts, Charlie Williams and Shawn Ryals.
