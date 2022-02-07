Lunette Musgrove Perrett of Soso passed away on Friday, Feb. 4, 2022 at Cedars Personal Care Home in Soso at the age of 95.
A graveside service will be at Springhill Baptist Church Cemetery on Tuesday, Feb. 8. Visitation will begin at 2:30 p.m., with the funeral to follow at 3 p.m. Interment will be in the church cemetery. Brother John Matt Musgrove will officiate.
Lunette was born in Jones County on Aug. 22, 1926. She was a homemaker, a graduate of Soso High School and a member of Springhill Baptist Church.
Lunette was preceded in death by her husband of 68 years Marvin Perett; her parents Rufus and Maggie Musgrove; five brothers, Charles, Jennings, Raymond, Paul and Eric Musgrove; two sisters, Evelyn Musgrove and Shirley Thornton; and granddaughter Kristy Lynn Harper.
She is survived by her daughters Patsy (Jerry) Harper and Peggy (Edward) Harper; grandchildren Brian (Amanda) Harper, Bobby (Sharon) Harper, Scott (Elizabeth) Harper and Beth Harper (Jay Holifield); and great-grandchildren Kate, Emma, Jackson, Lilly, Abby and Luke Harper.
Pallbearers will be Glen Musgrove, Jerry Harper, Brian Harper, Bobby Harper, Scott Harper and Jackson Harper.
The family expresses its appreciation to the staff at Cedars Personal Care Home for their loving care of Lunette for the past five years. She loved being a part of their family. Special thanks also to Southern Care Hospice and to Lunette’s special friend Jackie Alridge.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Christian Food Mission, 2507 Moose Drive, Laurel, MS 39440.
