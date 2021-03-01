Lynn Cormier, 72, of Bay Springs died Saturday, Feb. 27, 2021 at Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg. She was born Thursday, April 29, 1948, in Laurel.
Visitation will be Wednesday, March 3, from 11 a.m. to noon at Colonial Chapel Funeral Home in Laurel. A memorial service will be at noon at the funeral home. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of the arrangements.
Lynn was an avid golfer and she loved being outdoors. She loved being around her family and friends. She was loved by all who knew her and she will be greatly missed.
She was preceded in death by her parents D.P and Ann Lawson.
Survivors include her husband of 47 years Gary R. Cormier; children Stacy Chapman and Nicole Melton (Scott); grandchildren Meagan Rauch (Geoff), Morgan McPhail, Adam McPhail (Jennifer), Alyssa Brady (Kevin), Kassidy Melton, Kinsley Melton and Kade Melton; great-grandchildren Jaycie, Raelyn, and Jaxson and Declan; a number of brothers and sisters; and a host of nieces and nephews, all who loved her dearly.
The family has requested, in lieu of flowers, donations be made to Asbury Hospice House in Hattiesburg.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com.
