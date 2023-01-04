Lynn Wallace Taylor, 81 of Sumrall, MS passed away Tuesday, January 3, 2023, at Covington Ridge Assisted Living in Collins, MS. He was born Saturday, June 28, 1941, in Laurel, Mississippi.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023, from 2:00PM until 3:00PM at Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel. MS. Memorial services will be held on Saturday, January 7, 2023 at 3:00PM at Trinity Baptist Church in Laurel, MS. Burial will follow in W.J. Taylor Family Cemetery in Laurel, MS. Bro. Terry Phillips and Bro. Bill Blair will officiate. Colonial Chapel Funeral Home of Laurel is in charge of arrangements. 601-649-3342
He was preceded in death by his parents, William Wallace and Annie Sanderson Taylor, brother, Noxie J. Taylor, sisters, Beatrice Taylor and Jean Taylor Erickson.
Survivors include his wife of 60 years, Maerease Blackledge Taylor; daughters, Jan Farve (Roger), Marilyn Beeson (Bryan), grandchildren, Jaki Beeson, Paige Farve, sisters, Berdelle Campbell, Gay O’Neil and a host of nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers family requests donations to Gideons International.
An online guestbook may be signed at www.colonialchapellaurel.com
(0) entries
Sign the guestbook.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.