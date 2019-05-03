Mable Stewart

Mable “Jean” Stewart, born on April 13, 1931, passed away on May 2, 2019 at age 88. She resided at Lynnwood Personal Care Home in Laurel and was a member of Sharon Missionary Baptist Church.
Mrs. Stewart was a homemaker and loving wife of 68 years of marriage to Glennie Welton Stewart, who preceded her in death on Dec. 9, 2018. For 24 years of their marriage, she served as a faithful military wife, including tours abroad in Italy and Alaska. Above all, she devoted her life to serving God and loving her family, who loved and adored her deeply.
She was also preceded in death by her parents Walter Johnson and Vina Welborn Johnson; and her brother S. H. Johnson.
Survivors include her son Glen Stewart (Becky) and daughter Pam Stewart; three grandchildren Austin Stewart (Katie), Rayce Stewart (Lauri) and Chase Stewart (Hannah); five great-grandchildren, Mae, Cal, Luke, Rhett and Davis Stewart; sister-in-law Bobbie Johnson; brother-in-law Charles Ray Stewart (Kaye); niece Ann Ulmer Wendlowsky; nephew Jim Webb; and a host of other nieces and nephews.
Services will be at Memory Chapel in Laurel on Monday, May 6. Visitation will begin at 1 p.m. and the service will follow at 2. She will be laid to rest by her husband at Sharon Cemetery. Pastor Garrett Braley will officiate.
Pallbearers will be Sherman Johnson, Richard Johnson, Billy Montgomery, David Hudson, Andrew Hudson and Jay Blackledge.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Mississippi chapter of the Alzheimer’s Association (https://www.alz.org/ms/donate).
